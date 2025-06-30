Advertisement

To protect Panama’s cement industry, the country’s government is extending the tariff of grey cement imports by two years.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Julio Moltó, explained that this decision seeks to preserve current jobs, ensure tax and social security contributions, and ensure the continuity of private investment in the country. "This decision provides stability, confidence, and legal certainty to companies in the sector, encouraging investment and maintaining employment in the country," according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Last December the industry received provisional protection for six months. Domestic capacity utilisation fell from 42.1 per cent in 2023 to 38.3 per cent in 2024, highlighting that the domestic industry has sufficient capacity and that imports are not required in Panama.