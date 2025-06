Advertisement

Czech cement producer Cement Hranice a s reported a 4.7 per cent increase in net profit to a record CZK958.7m (US$45.4m) in 2024.

Total sales of the Dyckerhoff AG subsidiary increased 10.2 per cent YoY to CZK2.731bn, according to the company’s annual report. In the domestic market, Cement Hranice saw a 14 per cent uptick in sales to CZK2.311bn in 2024 from CZK2.028bn in the previous year. However, exports fell 8.4 per cent to CZK380.5m from CZK415.5m in 2023.