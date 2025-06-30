Advertisement

Holcim has invested in SaltX Technology, a listed Swedish company specialising in the electrification of industrial processes such as cement production. Using renewable electricity, SaltX’s electric plasma technology produces clinker while concentrating carbon emissions from primary materials, enabling more efficient carbon capture. As the leading partner for sustainable construction, Holcim’s collaboration with SaltX aims to establish the world’s first plant for all-electric cement production.

Ram Muthu, head of operational excellence, Holcim: “By combining Holcim’s expertise with SaltX’s groundbreaking technology, we have an additional lever to decarbonise the entire cement manufacturing process. Through this strategic collaboration, we can enhance our ability to produce near-zero cement at scale to meet customer demand as the leading partner for sustainable construction.”

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX, said: “This partnership is a major recognition of our technology and our long-term vision. Together with Holcim, who is an ideal partner for us, we are now taking the next step to scale and industrialise our solution through close technical and commercial collaboration.”