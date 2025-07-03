Advertisement

Honduran cement producer Cementos del Norte SA (CENOSA) has commissioned its Mill 4 at its plant in Río Bijao, Choloma, Cortés. Following the installation of a new 150tph Loesche LM 46.2+2 vertical roller mill and auxiliary equipment, the new mill will add 1Mta of grinding capacity.

The project represents an investment of US$40m and will enable the company to expand its grinding capacity, optimise its processes and significantly contribution to the operational sustainability of the domestic cement industry.

"This investment represents a firm step toward energy self-sufficiency and sustainability. We are significantly reducing our carbon footprint and strengthening our commitment to communities through educational programmes and social projects that are also part of this project," said CENOSA President, Erick Rosenthal.