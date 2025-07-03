Advertisement

The Adani group, whose subsidiaries include Ambuja Cements and Orient Cement, says it has started the process of consolidating its cement operations under one entity. The group will promote “Adani Cement” as the mother brand.

In a statement, Adani said it has started the formal process of merging Sanghi Industries and Penna Cement into Ambuja Cements, with completion expected in December. It says it may also merge Abuja Cements with ACC.

Orient Cement, which Adani group acquired in October 2024, will function purely as a manufacturing arm within Adani Cement. This transition has already started, with nearly 60 per cent of Orient Cement dealers now stocking products by Abuja Cements and ACC.