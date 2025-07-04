Advertisement

On 2 July the European Commission presented the intermediate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target for 2040 for the EU society. The target has been fixed at 90 per cent compared to 1990 levels on the trajectory to the EU’s climate neutrality goal by 2050. In setting out its proposal, the commission outlines several flexibilities, including across sectors, and refers to the full implementation of the Clean Industrial Deal as paramount to achieving the climate objectives.



Through the publication of the CEMBUREAU Roadmap, the European cement industry has come forward with its own ambition to reach zero emissions by 2050. The sector’s ambition level is based on the development of projects along all levers of the cement and concrete value chain and with a wide geographical spread across Europe. CEMBUREAU's Roadmap includes an emission reduction ambition of 78 per cent in 2040 compared to 1990 emissions but makes this ambition conditional on the adoption of the necessary competitiveness drivers and transition enablers.



The association shares the commission’s focus on the need for a swift execution of the Clean Industrial Deal with proper attention for a targeted, measured and proportionate regulatory framework that enables the business case by addressing bottlenecks.