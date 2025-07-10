Advertisement

ESI Eurosilo BV, headquartered in Purmerend, The Netherlands, has officially joined the internationally operating Aumund Group. The integration of ESI Eurosilo strengthens Aumund’s strategic position as a full-range provider of high-quality bulk material handling solutions.

ESI Eurosilo is a globally recognised leader in space-efficient and cost-effective vertical storage solutions for materials such as FGD gypsum, coal, petcoke and a variety of other bulk solids. With over 50 years of experience in developing innovative silo technology, ESI Eurosilo’s products and expertise perfectly complement Aumund’s existing portfolio of conveying technologies. With the bigger network of global partners, customers will be served even better in all aspects: from enquiries to service and after-sales.

“By integrating ESI Eurosilo, we are adding a strategically important component to our offering – safe, space-saving, and environmentally friendly storage of bulk materials increasing again the huge portfolio of our technical solution in bulk material handling and storages from integrated solutions along the entire process chain. On top the usual care of Aumund during the full lifecycle of our machineries to support always our clients will be extended to ESI products” says Dr Pietro de Michieli, CEO of Aumund Group.