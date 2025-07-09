Advertisement

Holcim Colombia has upgraded the co-processing equipment at its Nobsa plant in a US$2m project.

The upgrade includes the addition of a state-of-the-art shredder with a nominal capacity of 10tph as well as new transfer system and a modern dosing system capable of feeding up to 20tpa into the cement kiln. It was completed in eight months following more than a year of planning.

The project will enable the cement producer to process 100,000tpa of waste into alternative fuel for the plant and achieve a thermal substitution rate of 70 per cent by 2030.

"This project realises our dream of optimising the shredding circuit and scaling up our capacity to replace fossil fuels with more sustainable and truly circular solutions," said Martín Costanian, CEO of Holcim Colombia.