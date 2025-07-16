Advertisement

Boral’s Berrima Cement Works celebrated a milestone this week as more than 100,000t of alternative fuels were used at the cement plant in the FY25, processed through the alternative fuel facility at site.

The achievement represents the removal of more than 80,000t of coal from its fuel mix. In addition, significant volumes of waste, including materials with high biomass content and tyres, were used that would otherwise end up in landfill. As a result, the co-processing of these materials provided environmental benefits and contributed to a circular economy.

The alternative fuel programme is part of Boral’s overall decarbonisation programme at the facility, ensuring the company meets its obligations under the Safeguard Mechanism. To date, Boral has sustainably achieved over 30 per cent of Berrima kiln’s thermal energy through coal substitution, with substitution rates as high as 45 per cent successfully trialled. With recent technology upgrades, including the chlorine bypass, and future investment in required infrastructure, the company is working towards 60 per cent substitution over the coming years at site.