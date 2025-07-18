Advertisement

Fijian Holdings Ltd (FHL) subsidiary, Pacific Cement Pte Ltd has completed commissioning works to repair its cement mill.

The cement manufacturer had temporarily ceased production in March early this year after a mill breakdown. FHL Board deputy chairman, Sakiusa Raivoce, confirmed production had now resumed and the company is again supplying both bulk and bagged cement to its customers. “Cement supply in the market is now normalised,” Mr Raivoce said in a market announcement issued by the South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPX).

Mr Raivoce said PCL, with the support of its shareholders, was also now fast-tracking its process to upgrade the existing cement mill. “This initiative will mitigate potential risks and enhance the long-term reliability of the mill, ensuring that PCL continues to meet the growing demands and satisfaction of its customers and stakeholders in the future.”