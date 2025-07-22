Advertisement

The Dominican Association of Portland Cement Producers (ADOCEM) has rejected the article in the draft amendment to Law No 225-20 on the Comprehensive Management and Co-processing of Solid Waste, recently approved on the second reading by the Chamber of Deputies, according to el Caribe. Article 20 expects that cement companies include domestic waste-derived fuels in their kilns.

However, ADOCEM states that this provision represents a serious violation of the freedom of enterprise, enshrined in Article 50 of the Constitution, by imposing a specific input by law on an industry lacking a balanced market structure, thereby running the risk of creating monopolies that would make negotiations based on free market practices impossible.

Moreover, the organisation highlights that this provision is economically irresponsible and technically unfeasible as it forces the use of an input that does not exist in the country in volume or quality required at reasonable cost. “There is currently no supply chain or regulatory framework that allows for compliance with this obligation without jeopardising the operational sustainability of cement plants,” it says.