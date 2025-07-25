Advertisement

TACC Ltd, an innovation-driven venture of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with India’s National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) to advance sustainable high-performance concrete with graphene-based additives.

The MOU will see combine TACC’s knowledge of graphene and its derivatives with NCB’s expertise in concrete technology. The collaboration aims to integrate graphene’s exceptional properties into concrete to enhance strength, durability, and overall performance while lowering carbon emissions in alignment with India’s net-zero commitments.

TACC Ltd, which specialises in advanced materials such as synthetic graphite and graphene derivatives, pushing the boundaries of graphene synthesis and its industrial applications.