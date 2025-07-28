Advertisement

BUA Cement posted a 43 per cent YoY increase in revenue to NGN289.5bn (US$189.4m) in the 2Q25. Cost of sales edged up just three per cent to NGN142.2bn from NGN138.6bn in the 2Q24. As a result, gross profit more than doubled to NGN147.3bn and the company’s gross margin improved to 51 per cent from 32 per cent in the 2Q24. Net profit rose five-fold to NGN99.77bn in the 2Q25 from NGN16.28bn in the 2Q25.

January-June 2025

In the first six months of 2025, the company’s sales advanced 60 per cent YoY to NGN580.3bn from NGN363.9bn in the year-ago period. This led to a first-half profit of NGN180.9bn, more than twice the NGN73.9bn net profit recorded in the 1H24.

The company’s foreign exchange exposure contributed significantly to the positive result. The company reported a net FX gain of NGN782.8m in the 1H25, compared to a NGN40bn loss in the same period of 2024. This helped offset the NGN38.1bn in finance costs recorded during the period, driven by higher interest on loans and bonds.