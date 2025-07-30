Advertisement

CRH has agreed a deal to buy sustainable cement producer Eco Material Technologies for US$2.1bn as the group advances its decarbonisation strategy, in what will be the largest ever deal struck by the Irish-based building giant since 2023.

Utah-based Eco Material has developed technologies to utilise supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) such as fly ash (currently producing 7Mta) and synthetic gypsum (3Mta), working closely with leading US electricity utilities. It also has significant additional capacity currently under construction, CRH noted in a statement.

“This strategic acquisition further positions CRH as a leading cementitious player in North America with both cement and SCM capabilities,” said Jim Mintern, CEO of CRH.

“As we continue to modernise North America’s infrastructure, this transaction secures the long-term supply of critical materials for future growth and puts CRH at the forefront of the transition to next generation cement and concrete. With more than 1100 Eco Material employees joining the CRH team, our combined operations create a more connected business to better serve our customers.”

CRH operates through two regional divisions, Americas and International, of which the Americas business brings in 65 per cent of revenues as per its latest annual filing,