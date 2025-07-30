Advertisement

More than 15 international companies, including several from Arab countries, have submitted offers to invest in the Syrian cement industry, according to director of the state-owned General Company for Manufacturing and Marketing Cement and Building Materials (Omran).

Eng Mahmoud Fadila says that the Economy and Industry Ministry and Cement Co established a number of terms for investing in cement mills at Tartous Cement plant, following a meeting with potential investors at Adra Cement Co headquarters, at which representatives of companies from Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey and Germany were present.

He added that these companies are not interested in investing in only the Tartous grinding units, but rather in all factories affiliated with the company, which will be offered for investment successively.