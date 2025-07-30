Advertisement

The Belarusian Cement Co is expanding its use of refuse-derived fuels (RDFs) to OJSC Krichevcementnoshifer as it currently is designing a production line to enable RDF use. The work will also be extended to the OJSC Belarusian cement plant.

The potential for using RDF at Belarus’ three cement plants is estimated at 265,800tpa. The use will not only reduce landfill volumes, but also replace part of coal imported to meet the thermal requirements of the domestic cement industry.

"In parallel with the use of RDF fuel, the holding's enterprises actively use other alternative types of fuel. Thus, flax and cotton waste, as well as used car tyres, are burned on the lines," said Viktor Kosenchuk, Belarusian Cement Co’s deputy general director for production.