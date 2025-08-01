Advertisement

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani group and the world’s ninth-largest building materials company, has begun FY25-26 on a high note, posting its strongest quarterly results to date. Cement sales reached an all-time high of 18.4Mt, up 20 per cent YoY, boosting market share by two percentage points to 15.5 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter reached INR102.89bn (US$1.18bn), marking a 23 per cent YoY increase. This was driven by increased volumes, a growing share of premium products and a rejuvenated supply chain across key markets.

Operating EBITDA rose 53 per cent YoY to INR19.61bn. EBITDA per metric tonne (PMT) climbed to INR1069, a 28 per cent improvement. Profit after tax stood at INR9.7bn, up 24 per cent, while diluted earnings per share rose to INR3.20, up 22 per cent YoY.

Ambuja Cements CEO, Vinod Bahety, described the performance as “a transformation narrative rooted in speed, scale and sustainability.” He credited strategic acquisitions, digital innovation and initiatives such as the ‘NirmAAAnotsav’ partnership with CREDAI and the ‘Dhanvarsha’ rewards programme for energising growth. Integration of Orient Cement assets was also completed ahead of schedule, contributing to higher operational efficiency.

Ambuja’s current cement production capacity stands at 104.5Mta, with plans to scale up to 118Mta by March 2026 and reach 140Mta by FY27-28.

The company continues to lead in green energy adoption. Renewable energy now contributes 28.1 per cent of Ambuja’s total power mix, up 9.7 percentage points YoY. During the quarter, it commissioned 57MW of new wind power, raising its total renewable capacity to 473MW.

Ambuja remains debt-free, with a net worth of INR664.36bn, and retains top-tier credit ratings (CRISIL AAA / A1+). Business-level working capital cycles remain lean at 30 days, enabling strong liquidity and ongoing capital expenditure.

The National Company Law Tribunal (Ahmedabad Bench) has approved the merger of Adani Cementation Ltd with Ambuja Cements, unlocking access to 275Mt of limestone reserves and a 1.3Mta grinding unit with port infrastructure in Gujarat.

Ambuja has been recognised once again as ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brand’ by TRA Research and is on track to meet its net-zero emissions target by 2050.