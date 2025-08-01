Advertisement

Arabian Cement Co has recorded net profits worth SAR44.1m (US$11.76m) in the 1H25, down 46.9 per cent YoY, compared to SAR83.1m in 1H24. At the end of June 2025, revenues totalled SAR470.9m, up 16.9 per cent from SAR402.8m in the 1H24.

In the second quarter of 2025, Arabian Cement recorded 20.1 per cent YoY lower net profits at SAR20.5m, compared to SAR28.9m. Company revenues rose by 32.87 per cent to SAR232.8m in the 2Q25, from SAR175.2m in the 2Q24. QoQ, the company's 2Q25 profits slipped by 13.1 per cent from SAR23.6m in 1Q25, while the revenues fell by 2.2 per cent from SAR238.1m.