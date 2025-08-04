Advertisement

Saudi Arabia-based Umm Al Qura Cement Co reported a 6.7 per cent decline in revenues to SAR62.07m (US$16.55m) in the second quarter of 2025 from SAR66.51m in the 2Q24.

The company’s net profit fell 36.5 per cent YoY to SAR9.9m from SAR15.58m in the previous year’s equivalent period.

First-half 2025

Revenues were down 6.6 per cent YoY to SAR122.52m in the 1H25 from SAR131.2m in the year-ago period.

The company saw a 30.8 per cent drop in net profit to SAR20.81m in the first half of 2025, down from SAR30.05m in the 1H24.