India-based Shree Cement Ltd’s first quarter revenue has edged up 3.1 per cent to INR52.809bn (US$601.3m) in the 1QFY25-26 when compared with the year-ago revenue of INR51.24bn. On a standalone basis, revenue reached INR49.48bn. The company’s total sales were 8.95Mt.

The company’s consolidated net profit soared 130.7 per cent YoY to INR6.427bn from INR2.786bn in the 1HFY24-25. On a stand-alone basis, the company’s net profit improved 95 per cent to INR6.190bn.

Neeraj Akhoury, MD of Shree Cement, said, “We are pleased to report a strong start to the financial year 2025-26, with robust performance in the first quarter reflecting the resilience of our business model and the dedication of our teams across the organisation. Our revenue and profitability have shown healthy year-on-year growth, driven our sustained focus on pricing, premiumisation, operational efficiencies, and disciplined cost management.”

In terms of capital expenditure, the company’s ongoing projects – a 3Mta integrated plant in Jaitaran, Rajasthan, and a 3Mta unit in Kodla, Karnataka, are on schedule. Once completed, the two plants will increase the company’s total cement capacity to 68.8Mta.

In addition, Shree Cement has been rapidly expanding its ready-mix concrete business from 15 plants at the start of the year to 21. By the end of the FY25-26 it aims to have 50 plants in operation.

In the UAE, the company’s operations at Union Cement Co (UCC) posted a 1QFY24-25 revenue of AED181.19m (US$49.3m), up 19 per cent YoY. EBITDA surged by 397 per cent YoY to AED44.86m from AED9.02m. Furthermore, UCC announced that it plans to raise cement capacity by 3Mta in a AED110m project.