Votorantim Cimentos has announced plans to invest BRL330m (US$60m) to expand and modernise its Nobres and Cuiabá plants in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The company will increase cement capacity at its Nobres plant in Brazil by 60 per cent from 0.75Mta to 1.2Mta while expanding the site’s agricultural lime production capacity by more than 20 per cent to 0.9Mta. The expansion and modernisation project at Nobres also includes a new product storage warehouse and improvements to its logistics infrastructure.

Moreover, at its Cuiabá unit, the company will install, through its Vedera subsidiary, a tyre shredding plant to support sustainable waste disposal, co-processing at the cement plant and reduce CO 2 emissions.

“These investments strengthen our presence in Mato Grosso and demonstrate our long-term partnership with the state. We already have an established operation in the Central-West region that can grow even further. These expansions and modernizations will increase our competitiveness and our production and storage capacity, and improve our efficiency to better serve our customers and the consumer market, while also reducing CO 2 emissions. In this way, we contribute to the economic, social and environmental development of the state and the entire region,” said Osvaldo Ayres Filho, global CEO of Votorantim Cimentos.

Construction will start this year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The projects are expected to create more than 150 jobs in Mato Grosso state.