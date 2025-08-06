Advertisement

Iraq will study the feasibility of green hydrogen generation as part of its clean energy policy. The Ministry of Industry and Minerals is conducting the research in partnership with the Ministry of Electricity and the Ministry of Oil, as well as the National Investment Commission (NIC), with the participation of the private sector in the initiative.

The Iraqi government is also studying approaches to build low-emission cement plants, according to the state-run news agency (INA). These efforts are part of the country’s national energy strategy, which aims to reduce emissions by improving the utilisation of energy and expanding the use of renewable sources, notably solar energy, in industrial operations.

The ministry stated that its affiliated firms are prepared to develop solar power projects, with the government’s goal of generating 12,000MW of electricity from solar energy by 2030, as indicated in the statement.

The Iraqi government is establishing a solar power plant in the central desert area as part of its attempts to alleviate persistent electricity shortages caused by declining gas supplies from neighbouring Iran. The new solar power plant will generate 300MW of electricity using 500,000 solar panels, 39,000 of which have already been installed.