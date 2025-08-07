Advertisement

Graymont and Fortera announced they have signed a strategic partnership agreement providing the framework to produce Fortera’s ReAct™ low-carbon cement by leveraging Graymont’s existing lime production operations and its innovations in sustainable building materials. The partnership reflects years of product testing, design validation, and collaboration between the two companies.

The strategic partnership draws on Graymont's global network of manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain to accelerate the deployment of Fortera's technology. The low-carbon cement developed through this partnership is intended for use in all areas where traditional cement is utilised, including infrastructure and construction, as well as industrial processes, without compromising on durability or regulatory compliance. Fortera’s ReAct low-carbon cement has already undergone over a decade of real-world validation and will now be available at industrial production volumes.

“What stood out to us about Fortera is that they’re not trying to reinvent the cement industry. Rather, they’re working to innovate on the infrastructure we already have,” said Stéphane Godin, president and CEO at Graymont. “We’ve spent more than 75 years building a global calcium solutions business, and this partnership allows us to continue to lead the way in innovative and sustainable products for our customers.”

"Graymont is a global leader, and their decision to partner with us is a strong endorsement for Fortera's technology," said Ryan Gilliam, CEO of Fortera. "From day one, the collaboration with the Graymont team has been instrumental in shaping the commercial design of our plants, from scalability to reliable operations, and in expanding our product opportunities. Together, we're showing that it's possible to cut cement emissions in an economic way."

Fortera’s ReAct™ combined with its ReCarb® technology will enable Graymont to expand its production of low-carbon cementitious solutions by reusing CO 2 without significant changes to its facilities or operations, a factor that has traditionally limited the rollout of new technologies.

Fortera is now operating a 15,000tpa ReCarb flagship facility at California Portland's Redding cement plant, California. The plant represents a proven bolt-on deployment model that works within existing cement and lime infrastructure, utilising Fortera’s ReCarb® process for the production and distribution of low-carbon cement.