Taiwan-based Southeast Cement Co Ltd posted revenues of TWD190.75m (US$6.39m) in July 2025, down 30.4 per cent from TWD274.186m in July 2025.

In the first seven months of the year, the company's revenue came in at TWD1679.561m, up 15.4 per cent YoY from TWD1455.702m in the 7M24.

In the first quarter of 2025, Taiwan Cement Co reported a total operating revenue of TW740.524m, up 28.4 per cent from TWD576.896m in the 1Q24, and a net profit of TW58.597m, representing a 29.5 per cent increase from TWD45.234m over the same period.