Mexico-based Cemento Moctezuma, part of Molins, has commissioned a MXN240m (US$12.9m) waste processing system at its Tepetzingo plant to increase alternative fuel use and, in partnership with the Morelos government, created a MXN30m new Circular Economy Center in Jiutepec.

The waste processing facility will process more than 150,000tpa of waste, including waste tyres, non-recyclable materials and inorganic fractions of urban solid waste and the alternative fuel produced will replace the fossil fuels used in cement production.

The new Circular Economy Center in Jiutepec will have the capacity to process up to 3000tpm of waste tyres through collection, shredding and energy transformation.

The investment is part of the company’s decarbonisation strategy that prioritises the use of alternative fuels and implementation of circular solutions.

“This investment reflects our commitment to the circular economy. By 2030, we aim to replace at least 30 per cent of the fossil fuels we use in our processes,” said Maribel Leyte Jiménez, director of sustainability, environment and continuous improvement at Cemento Moctezuma.