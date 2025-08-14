Advertisement

Vietnam’s cement industry has staged a sharp recovery in the 2Q25, with several major producers posting unexpected profits after a loss-making first quarter.

Vicem Ha Tien Cement broke an 11-quarter slump, reporting revenue of VND1.93trn (US$73.6m) and net profit of VND112.3bn, up 145.5 per cent YoY, driven by higher sales and cost controls. Vicem But Son reversed a loss from a year earlier, earning VND12.4bn despite lower revenue, while Vicem Hoang Mai’s net profit jumped to VND7.34bn on stronger clinker prices. VVMI La Hien Cement also saw profits rise on higher sales volumes and prices.

Analysts credit the rebound to recovering real estate activity, rising domestic demand and public investment. Cement and clinker consumption rose 14 per cent YoY to 54.5Mt, with domestic sales up 18 per cent and exports up six per cent. Large-scale projects and policy support are expected to sustain growth into the 2H25.