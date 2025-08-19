Advertisement

UltraTech Cement Ltd (Aditya Birla Group) has successfully operationalised a 7.5MW round-the-clock (RTC) hybrid renewable energy project at its Sewagram Cement works in Gujarat, India.

The first-of-its-kind initiative in India integrates solar power (bifacial modules with trackers), wind energy, and battery storage, all co-located on-site. Designed as a behind-the-meter system, the project provides uninterrupted renewable power for cement manufacturing operations without relying on the grid. The project was executed in collaboration with Gentarim, a clean energy solutions provider .

This pioneering model represents a significant milestone in India’s clean energy transition, showcasing the potential of advanced system integration to deliver continuous green power, reduced emissions, and optimised energy costs at an industrial scale.

UltraTech is positioning renewable energy as a central pillar of its decarbonisation journey. In FY25, the company became one of the first in India’s industrial sector to commission 1GW of renewable capacity for captive use.

Looking ahead, UltraTech plans to increase the share of green energy in its power mix to 65 per cent by 2027 and 85 per cent by 2030, with a long-term commitment under RE100 to meet 100 per cent of its electricity needs through renewables by 2050.