JK Cement has announced that it will set up a new greenfield cement line of 7Mta. The project includes a clinker unit of 4Mta and a cement grinding unit of 3Mta at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Additionally, two split grinding units of 2Mta each will be established in Rajasthan and Punjab. The total investment outlay for the expansion is pegged at INR48,050m (US$549.9m).

Meanwhile, the company’s long-serving company secretary and compliance officer, Shambhu Singh, who has been with JK Cement for over 17 years, will retire on 31 October 2025. He will be succeeded by Bhumika Sood, currently deputy company secretary, who will assume the role from 1 November 2025.