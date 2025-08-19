Advertisement

Cementos Argos has reported one of the strongest half-year results in its history and is pressing ahead with ambitious expansion plans in the United States and the Caribbean.

For 1H25, the company posted consolidated revenues of COP2.5trn (US$622m) and Ebitda of COP554bn, representing a margin of 22 per cent and an increase of more than 55 basis points compared with last year. Net income rose 167 per cent to COP381bn, supported by operating efficiencies and lower financial costs.

Company president Juan Esteban Calle said the results provide a solid foundation for long-term growth, particularly in international markets. “Our strategy is built on disciplined management and expansion in regions with high demand potential,” he explained.

During the period, Cementos Argos advanced several key initiatives. It acquired a 60 per cent stake in a strategic aggregates asset in the Caribbean, which includes access to a deepwater port and reserves expected to produce up to 7.3Mt annually by 2030. The move strengthens Argos’ supply chain and positions it to serve regional and export markets more efficiently.

In the United States, the company secured a lease option on a port position in the southeast, where unmet aggregates demand exceeds 83Mt. The platform is projected to contribute between COP100m and COP150m in additional Ebitda by 2030.

Argos also reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability, maintaining its place in the FTSE4Good index and scoring 86/100 in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment. These achievements underline its regional leadership in environmental, social and governance practices.

Looking ahead, Argos expects to close 2025 with an Ebitda margin above 22 per cent and continue progressing toward 25 per cent within two years.