UltraTech Cement will cross 200Mt of production capacity in FY25, a year ahead of its original target, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday. The Aditya Birla Group firm is also aiming to become the largest cement producer in the world outside China. It currently ranks third in that category.

UltraTech’s existing capacity stands at 192.26Mt of grey cement and 2.7Mt of white cement. In FY25, it expanded by 42.6Mt including 16.3Mt through organic growth and 26.3Mt via acquisitions such as India Cements and Kesoram Industries.

Birla stressed that the company’s role went beyond manufacturing cement: “We enable highways that connect cities, homes that nurture families, bridges that accelerate commerce, and the infrastructure that powers growth.” He added that UltraTech’s long-term vision is aligned with India’s 2047 aspirations for prosperity and global competitiveness.

In FY25, UltraTech reported net revenue of INR759.55bn (US$9.1bn) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of INR133.02bn. Sales volumes increased by over 14 per cent to 135.83Mt. India, the world’s second-largest cement producer, has an installed capacity of about 600Mt.