Cemex has made notable strides in its sustainability efforts at the Balcones Cement plant and quarry located in New Braunfels, Texas. Central to these initiatives is the Cemex Nature Center, a 33-acre open space dedicated to promoting biodiversity, environmental education, and community involvement.

The Nature Center boasts a restored prairie, pollinator and vegetable gardens, and an educational facility functioning as a living classroom for employees, students, and visitors. The site is home to over 130 native plant species, more than 25 honeybee hives, and habitat enhancements including Purple Martin hotels, Bluebird houses, and a natural savannah with trails and nesting boxes.

In partnership with United Way’s PEACE programme, Cemex has developed a wheelchair-accessible vegetable garden that enables adults with special needs to grow and share fresh produce with local shelters. In 2024, participants harvested over 4064 pounds of food, and a community fundraiser drew more than 200 attendees.

Additionally, the on-site greenhouse cultivated and donated over 4500 native trees to regional organisations. The Balcones Dry Comal Creek Wildlife Habitat Center is also set to involve around 1500 employees and community members through hands-on educational activities.

Cemex remains dedicated to integrating conservation efforts and community partnerships into its operations and plans to further expand biodiversity projects and educational programs at Balcones in the future.