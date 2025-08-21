Advertisement

KPN Cement Lanka, in collaboration with Japan’s Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, has introduced Sri Lanka’s first Japanese fly ash cement under the brand name Taishi Cement. The product combines advanced Japanese engineering with sustainable manufacturing, setting a new standard for eco-friendly, high-performance construction in the country.

Backed by over a century of expertise, Taiheiyo brings its globally recognised fly ash cement technology to support Sri Lanka’s infrastructure growth while reducing environmental impact. The innovation promises durability, cost efficiency, and sustainability for large-scale projects.

Shinji Fukami, Vice President of Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, said, “We are honoured to bring our advanced fly ash cement technology to Sri Lanka through this collaboration.”

Thanveer Siddique, director of KPN Cement Lanka, added, “This partnership opens a new era for Sri Lanka’s construction industry, blending Japanese innovation with local expertise to drive sustainable urban growth.”