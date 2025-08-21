Advertisement

Sinai Cement reported consolidated net profits of EGP768.81m (US$15.7m) in the first half of 2025, up 18.03 per cent YoY from EGP651.31m. The Egyptian company’s net sales surged to EGP4.01bn as of 30 June 2025, compared to EGP2.68bn a year earlier.



Earnings per share (EPS), however, dropped to EGP2.08 from EGP4.89 in the 1H24. Standalone performance showed net profits of EGP766.15m, versus EGP658.62m in the prior year, while EPS fell to EGP2.07 from EGP4.95.



For the 2Q25, consolidated net profits climbed to EGP571.50m, up from EGP350.19m in the 2Q24. Net sales for the quarter rose to EGP2bn from EGP1.51bn. Standalone net profits in the 2Q25 stood at EGP571.90m, a strong rise from EGP355.84m in the same period last year. In 2024, Sinai Cement recorded EGP3.07bn in consolidated net profits, reversing a net loss of EGP121.42m in 2023.