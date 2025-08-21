Advertisement

Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) leaders - including Chairman Jabu Moleketi, Head of Strategic Projects and Investments Horacio Ardiani, and Chief Revenue Officer Bheki Mthembu - have met with South Africa's Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Parks Tau. The engagement focused on PPC’s ZAR3bn (US$160m) investment in a cutting-edge integrated cement plant at Riebeek West, Western Cape. The new facility, with 1.5Mta capacity, is slated for commissioning by late 2026 or early 2027.

Aligned with PPC’s “Awaken the Giant” strategy, the plant will incorporate state-of-the-art energy-efficient technology, including a dedicated solar generation system and significant reductions in coal, electricity use, CO 2 , NO x , SO x , and dust emissions. It will replace two aging facilities while maintaining continuous operation during construction.

Officials also addressed broader industry challenges, including infrastructure rollout, poor-quality cement, product imports, energy reliability, and rail transport concerns.

The project is backed by a strategic EPC contract with Sinoma Overseas Development Company, an experienced global cement equipment and engineering firm. Construction is expected to commence in Q2 2025, with commissioning targeted by end-2026 or early 2027.

PPC says the initiative underscores its commitment to sustainability, cost efficiency, and deeper alignment with South Africa’s infrastructure development goals.