Multipower International (MPI) has successfully commissioned Line 2 at the Najmat Al Samawa (NAS) Cement Factory, marking another milestone in its track record of engineering excellence. The project was executed by MPI’s commissioning team, certified by Fives Pillard, with vital support from Fives Pillard’s online experts.

The commissioning process involved two key phases. Cold commissioning focused on testing fuel handling skids without load, verifying instrument functions, and resolving hardware and software issues. Hot commissioning then advanced to testing under load, including burner alignment, flame detection, precise valve calibration, automation integration, and the full operation of the system.

This achievement was made possible through the professionalism of MPI’s team, continuous technical collaboration with Fives Pillard, and the strong partnership with NAS Cement Factory. The latest project follows earlier work at the site that CemNet reported on in March 2025.