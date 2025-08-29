Advertisement

Bruks Siwertell has supplied a next-generation Siwertell 10 000 S road-mobile ship unloader to a long-standing customer in the Mediterranean region, marking the fifth unit of this type in the operator’s fleet. Two of the existing unloaders were previously acquired pre-owned, underlining the equipment’s longevity and reliability.

“We are delighted to continue supporting our customer’s cement handling operations with this latest delivery,” says Jörgen Ojeda, Sales Director Mobile Unloaders, Bruks Siwertell. “Returning for its fifth Siwertell 10 000 S is a testament to the system’s performance, reliability, and operational flexibility.”

The new unit, with a continuous rated capacity of 300tph, will be deployed for Portland cement unloading. Designed for small to medium-scale operations, the unloader combines rapid vessel turnaround with high environmental standards. Its fully enclosed screw conveyor system ensures spillage-free handling and minimal dust emissions, while its trailer-mounted design enables mobility between berths without the need for fixed port infrastructure.

Ojeda adds: “Competitive pricing, short delivery times, and the customer’s positive operational experience with Siwertell technology made this the natural choice.” The system’s double-bellows discharge further boosts efficiency by enabling continuous truck loading.