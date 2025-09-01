Advertisement

Sintek has reached another key milestone in the Cimpor Alhandra Cement plant Kiln-7 modernisation project in Portugal, moving into the planned shutdown phase exactly on schedule. Entering the final quarter of the project, the company credits its engineering expertise, robust infrastructure, and strong in-house resources for keeping the work on track.

A major factor in this progress has been Sintek’s extensive equipment fleet and workforce, both largely mobilised from its own resources. Of the 350-strong team on site, 300 personnel have been directly provided by Sintek. The equipment deployed includes:

• Liebherr LR1400/2 crawler crane (400t capacity, 160m reach) as the project’s main lifting unit

• Liebherr tower crane (12t capacity, 150m height)

• High-mobility mobile cranes (220t and 100t capacity)

• Five truck-mounted knuckle boom cranes for flexible operations

• Manitou and forklifts supporting site logistics

• 80t lowbed trailer for heavy transport

This infrastructure has enabled the safe and successful execution of critical lifting and assembly operations throughout the project.

In the final stage, Sintek will dismantle and replace the existing clinker cooler and kiln units, while completing the integration of the new preheater building and vertical raw mill. The work is being carried out under the supervision of experienced refractory and dismantling specialists, supported by technical staff and site personnel.