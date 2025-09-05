Advertisement

PyroGenesis Inc, a high-tech company specialising in all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions for heavy industry, has signed a US$871,000 contract with a European cement producer for the supply of a plasma torch system to be integrated into a calcination kiln. Delivery is scheduled for the 1Q26.

Negotiations began in May 2025, focussed on deploying PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma technology to replace fossil fuels in cement production. The calcination process, responsible for roughly 40 per cent of the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, represents a key opportunity for decarbonization.

“The cement industry faces a critical need to transition to lower-emission energy sources,” said Photis Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “Transforming production methods and energy sources is not only a logical step for improving efficiency, but also essential for meeting the sector’s long-standing emission reduction and net-zero commitments. Replacing fossil fuels in calcination furnaces with PyroGenesis’ plasma torches could drive substantial decarbonisation and efficiency gains across the industry.”

PyroGenesis has steadily advanced the capabilities of its plasma torch technology, scaling from 900kW in 2020 to 20MW in 2024. This leap in power capacity significantly broadens the potential for industrial adoption in energy-intensive sectors such as cement, steel, and other heavy industries.