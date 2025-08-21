Advertisement

The Ramco Cements Ltd is on track to expand its production capacity to 30Mt by March-June 2026 at an outlay of INR10bn (US$114.6m), a top official said on Tuesday.

Currently, the flagship company of Ramco Group operates 11 cement plants with a total cement capacity of 22.44Mta.

"Since 1957, Ramco Cements has stood for vision, trust and integrity. From a modest 200tpd unit, we have grown as the fifth largest producer in the Indian cement industry with 24Mta capacity," said A V Dharmakrishnan, Ramco Cements Ltd's CEO.

"We are on track to expand our capability to 30Mt by March-June 2026," he added.