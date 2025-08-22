Advertisement

Malayan Cement Bhd posted a stronger set of results for FY25, which ended on 30 June. The company reported net profit rising to MYR672.38m (US$146m) from MYR428.70m a year earlier. Revenue for the year edged up to MYR4.52bn compared with MYR4.44bn previously.

For 4Q25, the group’s net profit improved to MYR165.41m from MYR110.18m in the same period last year, while revenue increased to MYR1.10bn from MYR1.04bn.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, the company attributed the improved performance to stronger contributions from its aggregates and concrete segment as well as higher cement exports.

Looking ahead, Malayan Cement expects demand to remain steady, underpinned by civil engineering works, infrastructure development, logistics facilities, data centres, industrial projects, and sustained activity in the residential property market.

The company highlighted the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) as a key growth catalyst, noting that Malaysia’s youthful and urbanising population continues to support long-term cement demand.

The JS-SEZ is forecast to create up to 100,000 new jobs and potentially boost Malaysia’s economy by MYR109.98bn annually by 2030, strengthening demand—particularly for housing—in areas adjoining Singapore. Malayan Cement said it remains “cautiously optimistic” amid global uncertainties and will pursue greater operational, logistics and distribution efficiencies.

Malayan Cement is part of the YTL Group and remains the country’s largest cement producer.