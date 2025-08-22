Advertisement

Cement producer Argos, a subsidiary of Grupo Empresarial Argos, has achieved a milestone at its maritime terminal in Cartagena’s Zona Franca by loading three cement vessels simultaneously for the first time in its history. The operation underscores the company’s growing export capacity and commitment to delivering timely, competitive service across the Americas.

In total, more than 31,000mt of cement were shipped. From platform 1, over 7000mt of bulk cement were sent to the Antilles and an additional 3000 metric tons to Caribbean islands. Platform 2 handled more than 21,000mt bound for the United States.

By the end of July 2025, Argos had moved 570,000mt of bulk cement aboard 44 ships—equivalent, it said, to lifting the Eiffel Tower 70 times. The company also exported more than 50,000mt of packaged cement on 15 ships, a weight likened to 350 blue whales.

“This milestone demonstrates the strength of our logistics network and the capacity of the terminal in Cartagena to respond to international markets,” said Carlos Horacio Yusty, vice president of Argos Regional Colombia. “Having loaded three ships simultaneously sets a precedent in our operation and encourages us to continue growing in competitiveness.”

With an installed capacity to import and export up to 3.5Mta, the Cartagena terminal is key to Argos’ supply chain. The company aims to sustain and expand its export momentum, particularly to markets in the Caribbean, Antilles, and the United States.