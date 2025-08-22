Advertisement

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has fined Chinese-owned Labenmon Investments US$5000 for breaching environmental regulations at its Wih-Zim cement plant in Magunje, Hurungwe district.

EMA inspectors found the company failed to comply with key conditions in its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificates before starting work. Violations included ground clearing on 10ha, construction of staff housing, and brick moulding without relocating or compensating affected families. The company also lacked a required Communal Lands Occupation certificate from the Hurungwe Rural District Council.

The probe followed a High Court order in February 2025 after residents accused the firm of encroaching on farmland and grazing areas. Justice Philda Muzofa had halted operations, but villagers allege construction continued, prompting a contempt of court application now before the court.

EMA has ordered all project activities to stop until full compliance is achieved, and recommended continuous monitoring given the project’s high environmental impact.



Wih-Zim Cement is a joint venture between West International Holdings and Lebenmon Investments.