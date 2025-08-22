Advertisement

Ramco Cements has unveiled Hard Worker, the new brand identity for its Construction Chemicals division, underscoring its strategy to expand beyond cement into comprehensive construction solutions.

The portfolio currently features 20 in-house manufactured products, including tile adhesives, waterproofing solutions, bonding agents, and repair mortars. Ramco plans to double this range with an additional 20 products soon. The division generated INR2.10bn (US$23.9m) in revenue last year, and with Hard Worker, the company has set an ambitious target of INR20bn within four to five years.

The brand rollout covers the Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, leveraging Ramco’s distribution strength of over 9700 dealers and 24,000 sub-dealers. A nationwide campaign across television, digital, outdoor, and in-store channels will support market penetration.

With India’s construction chemicals market projected to reach INR400bn by 2030, Ramco’s diversification aligns with its long-term growth vision. The company, with revenues of INR85bn and cement capacity of 24.44Mta, said the new venture reinforces its commitment to innovation and sustainable building solutions.