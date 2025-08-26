Advertisement

TotalEnergies, Equinor and Shell have announced that the first CO 2 volumes from Heidelberg Materials' Brevik plant in Norway were successfully transported to Northern Lights temporary storage hub in Øygarden before being injected 2600m below the seabed into the permanent storage facility, 100km off the coast of western Norway.

“With the start of operations of Northern Lights, we are entering a new phase for the CCS industry in Europe. This industry now moves to reality, offering hard-to-abate sectors a credible and tangible way to reduce CO 2 emissions,” said Arnaud Le Foll, senior VP new business - carbon neutrality at TotalEnergies.