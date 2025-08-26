Advertisement

Star Cement Ltd's Star Cement North East Ltd has been declared the preferred bidder for the Prewar (SN-IV) limestone block in Rajasthan, India.

Located in Village Joga, Tehsil Ramgarh of Jaisalmer district, the block covered 960ha and carries an estimated limestone reserve of 271.38Mt.

Star Cement said the acquisition of the block will help strengthen long-term raw material security for its operations once the required approvals and agreements are completed.

Star Cement holds a 26.5 per cent market share in India's northeast region.