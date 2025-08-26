Advertisement

Scientists from China and the USA have developed a new type of cement designed to reduce heat accumulation in buildings and lower indoor temperatures.

Published in the journal Science Advances, the research shows that the innovative material, known as photon-structured cement, can reduce indoor temperatures by around 5°C on hot days.

When the cement sets, a crystal-like structure resembling ettringite forms on its surface. This strongly reflects visible light while transmitting almost all mid-infrared radiation, helping to keep the interior of the building cool even when temperatures soar.

To test the material, researchers built small house models and exposed them to sunlight. Walls made with conventional cement reached 60-70°C during peak heat, while those using photon-structured cement remained at 30-35°C, lowering indoor temperatures by about 5°C.



The project was led by Professor Miao Chanven of Southeast University in the People’s Republic of China, in collaboration with US experts. According to the researchers, the technology could substantially reduce building cooling costs and serve as an effective tool against climate change. The material can be applied not only in hot and tropical regions but also in cities worldwide where heat sensitivity is a concern, reports TradeArabia.