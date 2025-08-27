Advertisement

Anhui Conch Cement Co has reported a mixed set of results for the second quarter. Revenue fell 9.38 per cent YoY to CNY41,291.79m (US$5.76bn), but net profit attributable to equity shareholders surged 32.83 per cent to CNY4,631.02m.

Basic earnings per share rose to CNY0.88, an increase of CNY0.22 compared with last year. While total assets slipped 0.59 per cent to CNY253,139.54m, liabilities dropped more sharply by 4.28 per cent, reflecting an improved balance sheet. The company also recorded stronger gross profit margins on self-produced products, supported by higher selling prices and lower costs.

On the strategic front, Anhui Conch advanced its green transformation agenda, investing in digitalisation and renewable energy initiatives. It also expanded production capacity and overseas market presence, reinforcing its competitive position.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to high-quality development, with innovation and sustainability as the cornerstones of its long-term growth strategy.