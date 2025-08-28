Advertisement

The MV Tamarack, a next-generation cement carrier packed with energy-efficient technologies, arrived at the Port of Montreal on 22 August 2025, marking the end of its maiden transatlantic voyage.

Owned by Eureka Shipping, a joint venture between CSL and SMT Shipping, the vessel is the first newly built cement carrier to serve the Great Lakes in 20 years. Delivered on 23 July from Holland Shipyard in the Netherlands, the 12,500dwt ship will soon load its first cement cargo before beginning regular service.

Managed by Canada Steamship Lines, MV Tamarack replaces two aging vessels while maintaining capacity and significantly lowering environmental impact. The purpose-built carrier includes a 10,700m³ cement hold, diesel-electric propulsion, advanced manoeuvrability, and systems that cut emissions through shore-power compatibility, HVO biofuel capability, noise insulation, and energy-saving cargo handling.

“Bringing MV Tamarack to the Great Lakes has been a true team effort. This highly efficient vessel is the result of a close collaboration with our customer, smart design, and a shared vision for more responsible shipping. We’re proud to set a new standard for sustainability and performance in the region,” said Kai Grotterud, managing director of Eureka Shipping.