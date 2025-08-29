Advertisement

Latvia has inaugurated its first carbon capture test base at the Schwenk Latvia cement plant in Broceni, marking a major step toward decarbonising the country’s cement industry. The launch event was attended by Prime Minister Evika Silina, senior representatives from the Ministries of Economics and Climate & Energy, the Mayor of Saldus region Maris Zusts, and the Chargé d’affaires of Germany’s Embassy in Latvia, Heike Jantsch.

Two expert panels explored the opportunities of carbon capture and the importance of building a full carbon value chain. Throughout 2025, several technologies will be tested at the site to determine the best solution for Broceni and other Schwenk Building Materials Group plants across Europe, underlining the company’s commitment to sustainable production.