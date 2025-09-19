Advertisement

Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC) has called for the government to impose carbon taxes on imports of high-emission products such as cement, steel, and petrochemicals, arguing that domestic industries face unfair competition under current rules.

TCC noted that carbon fees already account for more than 10 per cent of cement’s sales price in Taiwan, while imported cement enters the market without similar charges. The company stressed that the carbon footprint of imported cement is not lower than that of domestic products, creating the risk of carbon leakage and disadvantaging local producers working to cut emissions.

In response, Minister of Environment Shieu Fuh-sheng said the government will gather industry input, hold interdepartmental consultations, and review Taiwan’s carbon fee framework with reference to international practices. He confirmed that the administration supports extending carbon fees to cover imports of cement and steel, ensuring fairer competition and stronger alignment with global climate policies.